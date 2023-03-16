The front pages the morning after

Given that the general election has to take place before January 2025 what happened yesterday could have a big impact on the overall result. The chancellor has made some very big decisions the question is whether he will be proved right.

In almost all elections the state of the economy is said to be the most important factor and yesterday will play a big part to determine how voters feel when we all come to vote again.

The polls remain dire for the Tories although the party is dominating the news agenda. Starmer is hardly getting a look in but that may not matter.

Mike Smithson