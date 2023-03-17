Punters give Johnson a 7% chance of being CON general election leader

Smarkets

One of the consistent stories since Boris Johnson stepped down from the Conservative leadership last year has been that he wants to return. In particular he wants to get his own back on Sunak whom he lays a lot of blame for him being forced out.

This is not going to go away and that any moment that Sunak appears vulnerable the former PM could pounce.

Johnson’s position on this is helped by the ongoing big Labour leads in the national opinion polls. His supporters will always be ready to point out that in the week or so before he was forced out one poll had the LAB lead down to just 5%.

Is it going to happen or from my betting perspective is there greater than a 7% chance that it will? I think that at this price it might just be worth a punt.

Mike Smithson