Is the Coronation set to be a TV ratings flop?

This polling should worry the palace

Not long now until May the 6th when King Charles is due to have his Coronation. This is all set to be a full state occasion all the splendour that we have come to know.

But how many are really interested in the event and could it be that it ends up as a TV ratings flop?

The above YouGov polling looks very problematic for the palace given that just 7% say they are very likely to watch the event either live or on TV.

Even adding those saying fairly likely that means that just a fifth of the total plan to spend coronation day or part of it looking at the proceedings.

This must be well below the expectations of the Palace and if indeed this is the case then it does raise certain questions about the monarchy and the public interest in it.

Mike Smithson