Most likely Trump's attorneys were told by the Manhattan DA's office that an indictment would likely issue early next week and that he would need to surrender on Tuesday and appear in court.



That would not be an "arrest" but Trump is trying to dramatize this for his supporters. https://t.co/DN4bYLhkCM — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 18, 2023

“This is a huge development.” Final preparations being made to arrest Donald Trump next week. Trump will “be fingerprinted and processed like every other defendant”. The Secret Service will make the decision whether to handcuff the former president or not. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/u36MW0680U — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 17, 2023

This is quite something, if this happens on Tuesday or some later date, then I suspect it will solidify Trump’s hold on the GOP and Presidential nomination, he could be the American Bobby Sands. I’d expect violence from the treasonous GOP that will outdo the January 6th insurrection, I’m not sure what this will do to the wider betting markets.

TSE