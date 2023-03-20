Could Johnson really lose his seat?

Savanta poll: 67% say he should quit if it he found to have lied

This is going to be a massive week for the former prime minister Boris Johnson with the report of the Commons Privileges Committee on whether he lied to the House about partygate.

A new poll from Savanta finds that 67% of those quizzed say that he should quit if it is found that he did in fact tell a lie to the House of Commons.

This is all about those statements he made to the House that no rules were broken by him during lockdown. A four hour session is scheduled for Wednesday and it could be that he ends up being suspended.

If that happens then provided the suspension is long enough there could be a recall petition in his Uxbridge & S Ruislip constituency.

In the betting it is a 96% chance that he won’t be leader at the general election.

Mike Smithson