How long before the LAB lead is reduced to single digits?

Wikipedia General Election polling table

March has seen a better set of General Election polling numbers for the Tories then they’ve had in months. The latest from Deltapoll has it down to just 10%

What is striking looking at the Wikipedia table above is that the Conservatives are doing markedly better with pollsters that have had prior experience of having the general election polls tested against real results.

The pollsters that are showing the biggest Labour margins are new ones that have sprung up since the 2019 general election.

What should worry Labour as well is how Sunak’s personal ratings are moving upwards and although he is still behind Starmer the trend is in the right direction.

Under Sunak’s leadership the Tories are looking like a better General Election prospect and they have done.

But there is still a long time to go and Sunak controls the timing.