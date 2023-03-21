It’s evens that there’ll be by-election in Johnson’s seat

Smarkets

The story at Westminster today and no doubt tomorrow will be Boris Johnson’s appearance before the Commomns Privileges committee which is looking at whether he broke the lockdown rules.

This morning his defence has been published and it is very reliant on him saying that nobody advised him that some of his actions were wrong and were in breach of the law.

Is this going to wash with MPs? Surely it will be argued that someone who has reached the position of Prime Minister should make some decisions for himself and it should have been apparent given lockdown that what he was doing was incorrect.

Sadly at the moment there aren’t specific betting markets that I can see on what is going to happen but those might emerge over the next day.

It is a 49% chance on the Smarkets exchange that there will be a by-election at Uxbridge and South Ruislip before the next general election.

