Biden now clear betting favourite to win WH2024

And it looks like Trump could be his opponent

If those who gamble on American politics have got this right then next year’s White House Race will be between the two nominees from 2020 and two very old men.

Trump will be 78 on election day and Biden will be 82. As a 76 year-old myself I believe that this is far too old for anyone to be seeking the most powerful political position in the world.

But there is a long way to go and we are 9 months away from the first State primary race when contenders battle it out to be the nominee of their parties.

My only WH224 bet is on Pete Buttigieg at very long odds. If for whatever reason Biden has to step aside then he would be in a good position.

Mike Smithson