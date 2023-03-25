Survation finds 68% saying they didn’t believe Johnson

There’s a poll out from Survation on reaction to Johnson’s appearance before the privileges committee and it found that 68% said they didn’t believe Johnson’s assertion that he believed he was following the rules.

The survey was commissioned out by the campaign groups 38 Degrees and COVID Bereaved Families For Justice, which have been scathing in their attacks on the former PM for his actions.

When the sample was shown an image of Johnson raising a toast at a leaving do just 6% said they believed it was an essential work event.

Also bad for Johnson is that a fifth of those polled said his appearance had left them feeling his account was much less believable.

My main observation is that this has been a very good week for Rishi Sunak.

Mike Smithson