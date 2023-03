Were daylight savings time to be abolished, Western Europeans would generally prefer to remain on 'summer time' – except Swedes



Prefer summer time

?? 64%

?? 61%

?? 59%

?? 59%

?? 48% (net +11)

?? 45% (net +12)



Prefer winter time

?? 51%https://t.co/L1FjlI8bac pic.twitter.com/0X1vZGGUpw — YouGov (@YouGov) March 24, 2023

They always say that daylight savings is such a great idea, I give it seven months. I find this pan-European polling interesting given the various degrees of enthusiasm for daylight saving time.

My bold prediction is that daylight saving time will be abolished in the next fifty years.

TSE

PS – I love Sweden, but my word, what kind of monster prefers the cold of winter over the warmth of summer?