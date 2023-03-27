From a 70% chance to a 7% one – betting on BoJo as GE CON leader

How punters have viewed his chances

From the perspective of those who bet on politics. this makes an interesting betting chart showing how the former PM and GE2019 winner declined in the Conservative leader at the general election betting.

What I find remarkable now is how strongly his chances were perceived during 2021 when of course he was prime minister.

The surprising thing at the moment is that he should still be rated by punters as a 7% chance. He is surely finished.

Mike Smithson