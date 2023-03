Latest polls suggest no budget bounce

Labour leads by 19%, the first time in 2023 that Labour has led by less than 20%.



Westminster VI (26 March):



Labour 46% (-1)

Conservative 27% (+1)

Liberal Democrat 10% (-1)

Reform UK 8% (+3)

Green 4% (-2)

SNP 3% (-1)

Other 2% (–)



