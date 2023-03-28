Sunak’s small boats policy doesn’t look like an election winner

It has been widely reported that the prime minister sees solving the small boats issue as being an essential plank in his efforts to hold onto power at the next general election.

But it it is it really the policy area that is most likely to attract support from those voters the poll suggest the Tories have lost since the last election.

What I find remarkable about the YouGov polling above of is how views of the small boats policy and the government’s efforts to stop it it divide so much on party lines.

Efforts to control the migrant crisis and policy initiatives like the threat to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda are simply not going down well with UK voters particularly those who at the moment say they will vote Labour or for the LDs.

Sunak and those who advise him have got this wrong.

Mike Smithson