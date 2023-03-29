Punters don’t think Corbyn will be an MP after the next election

Smarkets

Earlier in the month it will be recalled Keir Starmer ruled that Corbyn should not be a LAB candidate at the next general election.

This has led to much speculation that he might seek to re-enter parliament by fighting without his party’s backing. That would mean he would have to leave the party as would those who members who supported his campaign.

It is just possible that we could end with a situation where Corbyn is standing against the official labour candidate in his Islington constituency and clearly the Labour vote would be split.

I think that the betting has this right.

Mike Smithson