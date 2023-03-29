So what will now happen in Scotland at the general election?

Commons Library analysis of GE2019

Could SLAB be the top party once again?

The above is from the excellent Commons library report and analysis of the 2019 General Election and shows some of the charts in relation to Scotland.

This illustrates the huge turbulence there has been in Scottish politics in recent years triggered off by the Indtef in September 2014.

The SNP has been totally dominant ever since but it is clear that that situation is not going to continue and I wonder whether LAB can return to the top slot north of the border. Last time they got just one seat.

One of the drivers of the turbulence in Scottish politics is the fact that there are four active national parties and that it is rare for a general election winner in a constituency for a party to secure a majority of the vote.

What is very clear is that any hopes LAB has of returning to power at Westminster relies on a very strong performance in Scotland

Mike Smithson