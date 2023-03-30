Betting opens on Rutherglen & Hamilton even though there’s no vacancy

A possible by-election in the offing? The seat of Rutherglen and Hamilton was an SNP gain from LAB at GE2019. My money would be on Labour winning it back https://t.co/Sgjssb6Gyf — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 30, 2023

Labour are the early favourites in our Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election market (void if no by-election).https://t.co/fZs7jj991c https://t.co/2mLZq8z5Q3 pic.twitter.com/3G4hkYLlC5 — Smarkets (@smarkets) March 30, 2023

It is looking very likely that there will be a by-election in the Scottish seat of Rutherglen and Hamilton constituency following investigations into a series of lockdown violations by the sitting MP.

She is still there but her political future does not look good because the committee which has looked at the matter is calling for a four weeks suspension which would trigger a by-election.

The seat has a checkered history of flipping between Labour and the SNP and it is hard in the current context to see an SNP hold.

Once the vacancy has been declared then the normal practice is for the party that won it at the general election to be the one that triggers it. Whether that would be the case here I don’t know and you could see a situation whereby LAB would seek to initiate the by-election

Mike Smithson