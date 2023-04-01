Biden moves to a 70% betting chance for the nomination

Smarkets

If he remains healthy the 80-year-old will get it

I have generally been very skeptical of Biden’s chances of being the WH2024 nominee once again but he clearly wants it and the big question is whether his health will hold.

Whatever this will be the big media focus and any hint of him not being up to it healthwise will come under a lot of media scrutiny. The polling finds most Democrat voters looking at him favourably but not wanting him to run again.

There might be a case for betting that he won’t.

Mike Smithson