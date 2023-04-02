Storm(y) in a D cup for Donald Trump

First post-indictment poll has Trump gaining nearly 20 points of ground over DeSantis relative to YouGov’s last survey of the race two week’s ago https://t.co/Q0p9l0Vvjz pic.twitter.com/MWulp7gkvk — G Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) April 1, 2023

Also: “Meanwhile, the new survey shows no change at all in preferences for the general election, with President Biden maintaining the same two-point edge over Trump (45% to 43%) that he enjoyed in the previous Yahoo News/YouGov poll.” — Mark Blumenthal (@MysteryPollster) April 1, 2023

When it became apparent that Donald Trump was going to be indicted I predicted that this would simultaneously solidify Trump’s hold on the GOP nomination whilst weaken Trump’s chances of winning the Presidency next year. The first part of that prediction is coming true based on this YouGov poll.

I had a hunch that GOP voters would see this as the greatest sham trial since Jesus was taken before Sanhedrin then Pontius Pilate which would boost Trump.

I suspect the GOP polling will get better for Trump when he is formally indicted and has to do the perp walk of shame next week. If you’re laying Donald Trump for the GOP nomination you really need to minimise your losses.

Hopefully we will see some betting markets for the trial of the century. A former President (who may yet become President again next year*), a porn star, adultery, and financial irregularities, this trial will have everything. Stock up on the mind bleach though, it will be a Stormy affair for America.

TSE

*For pedants, the election is next year but Trump would be sworn in in 2025