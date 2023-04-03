GE2019 CON voters much more likely to switch to LAB than vice versa

Opinium

I really like this polling question which I have seen before but not for a long time. The format gives us a sense of the direction of travel and potential for tactical voting

As can be seen the Tory vote from the last election is more likely to dissipate to other parties, particularly Labour, compared with when this question was asked of supporters of Starmer’s party.

One of the the challenges for LAB at the moment is that they have little control over the news agenda and almost every evening the political shows seem to be dominated by Tory figures albeit defending controversial policy moves

The key number here is the proportion of GE2019 voters who said they might be ready to consider supporting another party

Essentially the LAB vote looks a lot more solid than the CON one.which is much reduced anyway.

Will that last? Sunak’s future depends on it

Mike Smithson