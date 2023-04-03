What will tomorrow do to Trump’s WH2024 hopes?

Tomorrow is a massive day in US politics when the former president goes on criminal trial in New York for actions in the WH2016 when it is alleged he paid Stormy Daniel to keep quiet about their relationship.

He is the first former American president ever to go on criminal trial and undoubtedly what happens will divide the nation.

That he could have been indicted is extraordinary and no doubt every effort will be made to ensure there won’t be a repetition of January 6th.

The betting markets have him moving upwards in the WH2024 market where now he is not much behind Biden.

Mike Smithson