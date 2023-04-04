Corbyn remains an electoral liability for LAB

Keir Starmer's motion to Labour's NEC to expel Jeremy Corbyn said that the former leader would "significantly diminish" Labour's chances of winning if he stood



Most Britons see Corbyn as an electoral liability (56%) for Labourhttps://t.co/FwJth3ryjn pic.twitter.com/Kj8NYNFjOA — YouGov (@YouGov) April 4, 2023

The Tories know this very well which is why they always seek to attack Starmer by highlighting his role as part of Corbyn’s cabinet.

The current leader’s action against his predecessor would seem to be absolutely right electorally. Corbyn was a total disaster for the party at GE2019 and the more Starmer can go on with these measures the harder it is for the Tories to attack.

Corbyn’s leadership of the party was the main thrust of Johnson’s 2019 General Election campaign. With Corbyn gone and probably expelled there is far less that the Tories can do.

Mike Smithson