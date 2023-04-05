The dramatic change in the polls since SKS became leader

Change in Voting Intention Since Keir Starmer Became Labour Leader, 3 Years ago Today:



LAB: 46.4% (+17.4)

CON: 27.6% (-24.1)

LDM: 9.7% (+1.9)

RFM: 5.1% (+3.9)

GRN: 4.7% (+0.8)

SNP: 3.8% (-0.7)https://t.co/kz25YAE6Wc pic.twitter.com/GnrUy0eAFg — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) April 5, 2023

His predecessor was Corbyn

The Tweet from Election Maps shows vividly the change in party fortunes since early April 2020 when Starmer become Labour leader and, of COURSE, Leader of the Opposition.

This was at a time when COVID dominated everything and we had just gone into lockdown.

So only a part of Labour’s improvement can be put down to the new leader. Other bigger things were happening.

I tthink Starmer has done reasonably well and in the past 8 months has been helped by the Tories going though several party leaders.

I’m still not convinced that he’ll lead Labour to a majority at the next election though in recent weeks has been helped enormously by events in Scotland where upto GE2015 Labour had 41 of the 69 seats.

Sunak, however, could prove to be a formidable opponent without the obvious negatives of Johnson and Truss.

Mike Smithson