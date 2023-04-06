LAB opens a 40% gap over CON in London

This is the highest YouGov has ever reported

Exactly a month on from now we will be pouring over the latest local election results and if the national polls are in any way indicative then the Tories are going to be in for a dreadful night.

I’ve almost stopped noticing the voting intention poles because the collapse of the Tory vote and the rise of Labour has been so pronounced and it is very hard to see a possible recovery between now and the end of 2024 when the general election must take place.

My view is that the public has decided that the time for the Tory government is up and to let somebody else have a chance. In certain seats it will be the Labour Party that benefits most as being the force most likely to beat the Conservative. In a range of other seats the Lib Dems are going to do particularly well

Mike Smithson