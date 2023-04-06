Sturgeon and SNP – many questions remain

One thing’s clear – this won’t help the effort for Scottish independence

There is a very big story to be told but as yet we have very little idea as to what it is. What is extraordinary is that someone who appeared as powerful and very much as part of the furniture as Sturgeon is now being probed in a manner that few could have envisaged a couple of days ago.

The real big loser here is the effort to have another IndyRef and the possibility of Scotland being a sovereign nation.

Let’s see how today plays out.

Mike Smithson