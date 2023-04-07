How LAB could lose my tactical vote in the UK’s tightest marginal

https://twitter.com/SpaJw/status/1644231985085419520/photo/1

I am only just catching up with this which in my view is deeply unpleasant and I would suggest politically naive.

If Starmer’s party thinks it can win elections with this sort of nastiness then fine. I think it is a mistake and as PBers should know I should be a key target for LAB being a tactical voter in the tightest marginal in the UK – Bedford . I can only assume that whoever is responsible for signing off these things in the LAB party is on holiday and that this is an ill-thought-out mistake that slipped out

Mike Smithson