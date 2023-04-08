The polls are definitely tightening

Wikipedia

The GE2019 CON “don’t knows” are moving back

I always like looking at voting polls in a group and the above table from Wikipedia shows what’s happened over the last few weeks or so.

Gone are the days when the Tories were 25 or 30% behind and we see almost the majority of current surveys with leads in the teens rather than 20s.

Looking at the fine detail the change is not driven by fewer 2019 CON voters saying they’re now backing Labour but rather a reduction in the number of GE2019 Tory voters who were saying don’t know.

Whether you disagree with him or not the prime minister does give an air of professionalism without the negatives that we saw with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

I still think Labour will win most seats but I would not be betting on a LAB majority.

Mike Smithson