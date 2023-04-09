You never forget your first time

As a callow and innocent teenager I will alway remember April the 9th 1992 with a lot of fondness for it was the first general election I followed with a keen interest and actually stayed up all night to see the results come in.

As a normal thirteen year old at the time I was very interested in politics, the (in)famous Sheffield rally took place in my home city, so you couldn’t avoid politics during the campaign if you lived in Sheffield. I liked the Tory Party policies and was very keen on the cricket mad John Major so I enjoyed the result.

Rewatching the footage there’s a poignancy when the Basildon result is announced which indicated the Tories were on course for a very good night but knowing the sad fate that befell David Amess in 2021.

It was also the last time the exit poll was substantially wrong but it was a good general election to enjoy as your first one, it taught me never to take things for granted and never assume the headline voting figures are always right. If you want to feel old, the 1992 election was 31 years ago today.

TSE