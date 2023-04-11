The strike by doctors is a huge challenge for Sunak

Several of the papers this morning lead off on a strike by junior doctors – something that takes us into uncharted territory.

Quite where this is going is hard to say and my sense is that the doctors will have a fair bit of public support the fall back on.

Whatever as the Guardian points out we are getting a closer to the general election and we are only a few weeks away from the May local elections which could be a very big electoral test for the Prime Minister.

Sunak’s personal ratings have been relatively strong especially when compared with other Tory leaders over the past nine months. But how will that look once people start dying because of the action by doctors?

Mike Smithson