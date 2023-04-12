Criminal defendant Trump takes a tumble in the polls.

If this polling has it right then just a quarter of American adults now a favourable view of Donald Trump and this really puts into question whether he has any chance at all of making a comeback.

The images that have been widely circulated of his court appearance before Easter have been dreadful and even large parts of his base are struggling to go on backing their man.

Yet WH2024 betting punters appear not to have noticed and he’s still rated by the betting markets as having a 38.5% chance of returning to the White House.

I’m now betting that he won’t win next year’s election.

Mike Smithson