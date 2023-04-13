Did Trump fundraise from his election lies?

The Washington Post is reporting that federal prosecutors probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have sought a wide range of Trump documents related to fundraising after the 2020 election,. They are seeking to determine if Trump or his advisers scammed donors by using false claims. about voter fraud to raise money,

This comes on top of the criminal charges he is facing in New York and as well as likely action in the state of Georgia.

All this will put pressure on the former president who is seeking the 2024 nomination from his party

Trump is the strong betting favourite for nomination and second favourite to win WH2024

Mike Smithson