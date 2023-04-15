David Davis slams the voter ID requirement

Former senior Tory and leadership contender, David Davis has become the latest to slam the new voting arrangements that come into effect at the May 4th local elections. Then all those turning up at the polling station to vote will be required to show an apporoved voter ID document.

He argues that this is going to reduce turnout and make the whole process much more complicated.

All of this was forced through by.BoJo in the hope, I assume, that it will help the Tories.

Many millions of pounds are taxpayers money are being thrown at the project because clearly there will be a lot more work for election staff to carry out.

Some of the rules are just plain daft. Those over 60 will be able to use their travel passes while that will not be an acceptable form of ID for those younger

All of this is to solve a problem that barely exists with less than half a dozen cases at the last general election

Mike Smithson