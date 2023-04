Rishi Sunak's approval rating has dropped back after last week's high, though still higher than before Easter, 41% approve, 29% disapprove, net is -12 pic.twitter.com/Z12OhMej3G — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) April 15, 2023

On best PM, it's no real change, Starmer leads by 1 pic.twitter.com/pww64UaBKP — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) April 15, 2023

Finally, Labour lead by 1 point on handling the economy and have bigger leads on most other issues. Tories' biggest lead is on defence.

Issues are shown in order of how important voters said they were when asked to choose their top 3 pic.twitter.com/j3bZewZziV — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) April 15, 2023

Tonight’s Opinium will be reassure Starmer and Labour, there was a fear that we could soon see a single digit Labour lead which would lead to some awkward conversations for Starmer. There’s been no terrible backlash for Starmer over those posters.

The fifth tweet in this header beautifully sums up the shortness of the Liz Truss premiership.

TSE