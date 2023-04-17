Apathy in the UK

How would mainland Britons feel if Northern Ireland left the UK?



Upset: 22%

Pleased: 11%

Not bothered either way: 50%

Do mainland Britons think there should be a border poll / referendum in Northern Ireland?



Should be a border poll: 36%

Should not a border poll: 18%

Don't know: 46%

Just one in 1 in 5 Brits would be upset if Northern Ireland left the UK which should really alarm Unionists in Northern Ireland.

I’m not surprised by this polling, back in 2019 YouGov found members of the Conservative and UNIONIST Party, radicalised by Brexit, were prepared to destroy the Union to get their precious Brexit. Theoretically these members should be the most pro-Union people in the country.

Unlike Scotland, the benchmark for a plebiscite in Northern Ireland is on the statute books with the possibility of Sinn Fein in power in both Dublin and Belfast then Northern Ireland’s place in the Union could be under unbearable pressures. If the Unionists in Northern Ireland expect help from the rest of the United Kingdom they are likely to get a big fat meh as a response.

TSE