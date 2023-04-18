Kate Forbes must be glad to have lost the SNP leadership contest
I feel sorry for Humza Yousaf, for incoming leaders, Humza Yousaf has received a hospital pass than can only rival the one Karl Dönitz received on the 30th of April 1945 but Yousaf also seems very unlucky. Today afternoon’s event from Yousaf is likely to be overshadowed by this morning’s events.
Kate Forbes must be glad that somebody is cleaning up this mess, there’s not an unreasonable chance that Yousaf turns out to be the SNP’s version of Liz Truss. Events could overwhelm him and there’s not much he can do about it, he could do worse than listen to Ruth Davidson.
TSE