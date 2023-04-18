Kate Forbes must be glad to have lost the SNP leadership contest

The situation has developed not necessarily to the SNP's advantage. https://t.co/PPqMYuuhtS — TSE (@TSEofPB) April 18, 2023

??????? @HumzaYousaf will be setting out his priorities for the next three years this afternoon with a fresh vision for these challenging times, committing to using the powers of devolution to the maximum, while also making the case for independence. pic.twitter.com/z764noeGlI — Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) April 18, 2023

do we think Humza Yousaf has at any point, while alone, quietly pinched himself just to make absolutely entirely sure that this isn't an anxiety nightmare — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) April 18, 2023

I feel sorry for Humza Yousaf, for incoming leaders, Humza Yousaf has received a hospital pass than can only rival the one Karl Dönitz received on the 30th of April 1945 but Yousaf also seems very unlucky. Today afternoon’s event from Yousaf is likely to be overshadowed by this morning’s events.

Kate Forbes must be glad that somebody is cleaning up this mess, there’s not an unreasonable chance that Yousaf turns out to be the SNP’s version of Liz Truss. Events could overwhelm him and there’s not much he can do about it, he could do worse than listen to Ruth Davidson.

Why on earth isn't SNP HQ shouting "Humza, stop talking!"



1. PM hasn't been charged with anything, so why insinuate his actions are bad?

2. Qs for NS aren't 'cos she's his wife, but because she headed the org he ran.

3. Try "I can't comment while police are investigating" ffs… https://t.co/MGru8CXp1m — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonPC) April 17, 2023

TSE