Not our King?

Britons are divided on how likely they are to watch or take part in celebrations surrounding the coronation



All Britons

Very/fairly likely: 46%

Not very/at all likely: 48%



18-24yr olds

Likely: 31%

Not likely: 59%



65+yr olds

Likely: 62%

Not likely: 32%https://t.co/LzYbrTC7B2 pic.twitter.com/kfFmTVmuSa — YouGov (@YouGov) April 13, 2023

This should worry the Royal Family. Most Brits seems apathetic to the coronation, particularly the young. A hereditary Head of State seems so archaic, we wouldn’t accept hereditary Prime Ministers or doctors this day and age.

I think the Royals realise their youth problem which explains why Prince William has appointed darling of the young and left, Jacinda Ardern, to a prestigious role in his environment award committee and his father is reviewing his family’s shameful role in the slave trade.

I suspect these announcements are the hors d’oeuvre, we might soon see bolder announcements, such as the Royals going vegan and no longer engaging in hunting.

Old and young are united about not paying for King Charles III, he’s wealthy enough to fund his own activities and we could spend that money on people who really need it.

Do you think the coronation of King Charles should or should not be funded by the government?



All Britons

Should: 32%

Should not: 51%



18-24 year olds

Should: 15%

Should not: 62%



65+ year olds

Should: 43%

Should not: 44%https://t.co/MzfHCbp5Fs pic.twitter.com/3rUKWPjxHv — YouGov (@YouGov) April 18, 2023

TSE