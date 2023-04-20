Raab’s future hangs in the balance

Can Sunak risk NOT sacking his deputy?

Very wisely I would suggest the PM has decided to mull things over until tomorrow about what to do following the report into allegations of bullying by his deputy.

It is hard to make a judgment without knowing the details but it must be worrying for Raab that he has to wait until tomorrow to find out his fate.

Whatever it is very hard to envisage no action being taken and Sunak does not make instant decisions. What he doesn’t want to happen is that his decision becomes a negative factor for the PM personally and his party.

It is also very hard for Sunak to sugar the pill in some way.

My guess is that there will be a new Deputy PM tomorrow.

Mike Smithson