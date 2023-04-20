The NHS isn’t working

Keir Starmer has said the NHS is "broken" – a view many Britons may share, as 63% say NHS services nationally are "bad"https://t.co/JRjyDk1vsf pic.twitter.com/kA43SojJaQ — YouGov (@YouGov) April 19, 2023

One of the things the government needs to do if it has any chance of having a better general election result than the current polls imply is making sure the performance of the NHS is doing better than it currently is. Whilst throwing cash at the NHS won’t immediately fix the problems, I wonder if they can fix issues with the NHS in other ways (apart agreeing deals with striking NHS staff.)

The spectre of the pandemic is still having an impact on the voters, and reassuring the voters that it is over and we’ve got enough mitigations to deal with a new outbreak might be one way but not the sole way to fix it. Given the age profile of Tory voters then electorally it is a wise strategy.

One thing I am confident predicting about the next general election, Labour will use posters which will say ‘X days to save the NHS.’

Would you consider the coronavirus pandemic in Britain to be over or still ongoing?



All Britons

Over: 34%

Still ongoing: 56%



18-24 year olds

Over: 51%

Still ongoing: 35%



65+ year olds

Over: 17%

Still ongoing: 78%https://t.co/XOW1MT2GmM pic.twitter.com/IXkf5cZNAm — YouGov (@YouGov) April 18, 2023

TSE