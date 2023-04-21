The SNP’s rapid unscheduled disassembly continues

Our first Holyrood voting intention poll since Humza Yousaf became FM shows the SNP regional vote is the lowest since the 2014 indy referendum, and the constituency vote is the joint-lowest



Labour's constituency vote is the highest since the referendumhttps://t.co/slB3cfES2k https://t.co/jNFCtm7dMf — YouGov (@YouGov) April 20, 2023

Do you think Humza Yousaf is doing well or badly as First Minister?



All Scots

Well: 19%

Badly: 44%

Don't know: 36%



2019 SNP voters

Well: 32%

Badly: 28%

Don't know: 40%https://t.co/slB3cfES2k pic.twitter.com/j7z88dXNuJ — YouGov (@YouGov) April 20, 2023

There have been a few polls lately where folk have seen the SNP losing Glasgow Pollok and excitedly declared "Humza Yousaf would lose his seat!" – incorrectly, as the SNP would get a Glasgow list seat.



In this poll however? Yes, the First Minister would be out. Dramatique, non? https://t.co/iHHIrnkefd — Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) April 20, 2023

These poll findings aren’t much of a surprise for those following events in Scotland. The figure that really stands out is Yousaf’s ratings amongst SNP voters. Back in 2010/11 one of the reasons many of bet and predicted the SNP would do better than the polls implied was Iain Gray’s dire ratings. Yousaf needs to improve his ratings if the SNP wants to retain power at Holyrood.

Earlier on this week I said whilst we may have seen peak SNP I wasn’t so sure about peak Scottish Nationalism. To paraphrase Gerry Adams on the IRA, Scottish Nationalism hasn’t gone away you know. YouGov say ‘Support for Scottish independence likewise remains the same as it was in last month’s poll, with 46% saying they would vote Yes and 54% No.’ There is clear conscious uncoupling between supporters of Scottish Independence and The SNP.

TSE