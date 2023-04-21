The SNP’s rapid unscheduled disassembly continues
These poll findings aren’t much of a surprise for those following events in Scotland. The figure that really stands out is Yousaf’s ratings amongst SNP voters. Back in 2010/11 one of the reasons many of bet and predicted the SNP would do better than the polls implied was Iain Gray’s dire ratings. Yousaf needs to improve his ratings if the SNP wants to retain power at Holyrood.
Earlier on this week I said whilst we may have seen peak SNP I wasn’t so sure about peak Scottish Nationalism. To paraphrase Gerry Adams on the IRA, Scottish Nationalism hasn’t gone away you know. YouGov say ‘Support for Scottish independence likewise remains the same as it was in last month’s poll, with 46% saying they would vote Yes and 54% No.’ There is clear conscious uncoupling between supporters of Scottish Independence and The SNP.
TSE