How votes have moved in Esher since GE1997

The seat borders Lib Dem held Twickenham as well as Ed Davey’s Kingston seat and it is highly likely that it will be a key target for the LDs at the general election. To put the GE2019 result into contention this happened on the same day as the Tories won their near landslide majority,

Raab had just about the worst result at GE2019 than for any other Tory incumbent.

The boundaries are slightly different for the next election but this will still surely remain a big target for the LDs.

It is hard to read into the GE2019 result a personal vote for Raab and it is hard seeing him being the Blue team’s flag-bearer once again.

My guess is that the events of the past few days would make it harder for Raab to find another seat.

Mike Smithson