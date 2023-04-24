How long before the LAB lead is in single figures?

Wikipedia

Given the current state of UK politics, it comes as something of a shock to recall that a little over two years ago one of the leading betting markets was on which month LAB would get at least one pollster recording a lead.

Now even though the Tories have made quite a big recovery from last October they still seem a fair way behind in the polls though there is real hope given the way Sunak is getting relatively good leader ratings.

The big thing for Labour, as we look to the election, has been the implosion within the SNP. Before GE2015 LAB held 41 of the 59 Scottish seats. That has been wiped out and the prospect of LAB getting 20 or even 30 Scottish seats should boost Starmer’s Number 10 hopes.

But in terms of getting to a majority LAB has to be taking Tory seats. We’ll get a clearer idea about their prospects after the May 4th local elections.

Mike Smithson