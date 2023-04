With the SNP declining could we see results like this again?

This from GE1992 is really quite extraordinary with the winner on just 26% of the vote and the Tories in fourth place only 3.4% behind.

The rise of the SNP at GE2015 has rather obscured what happens under first past the post when in some seats four parties have a chance of taking the seat.

My guess is that with the drop in fortunes for the SNP that we might see results similar again though not necessarily this close.

Mike Smithson