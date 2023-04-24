Without the NHS improving Sunak’s government looks doomed

The oldies rate healthcare top

Yesterday I took a very big decision and booked an appointment with a private surgeon for my spine. This is going to cost me but I had a procedure on the NHS two months ago which does not seem to have done the trick and now I can barely walk.

My plight is not unusual. I am sure that many PBers can relate stories of how difficult it is to see their GP and many will be part of the 7m on NHS waiting lists. It goes without saying that this is not a good backcloth for Sunak’s government in a general election campaign.

The above R&W poll shows how high up the public’s list of priorities is the NHS where the “dealing with COVID” excuse does not have the same potency that it did have.

Looking at the detail of this latest poll and amongst the oldest age segment the NHS just edges the economy into second place as the main concern. That is not good news for the incumbent government,

No doubt that the Tories will be taking a pounding in the May 4th local.

Mike Smithson