Biden is going for a second term

The big news in US politics today is that aging Joe Biden is to seek a second term and the response on the WH2024 nomination betting is very clear – he’s being rated as an 82% chance. As to the race itself, he is being traded as a 40% chance.

He is by far and away the oldest occupant of the White House and clearly his age does raise questions about his ability to serve the full four years.

This is now the National Review summed up his chances:

The lesson of the last couple of years is that Biden doesn’t have to be scintillating, impressive, or inspiring. Heck, he doesn’t even have to be popular. He simply has to be there. To paraphrase Woody Allen, 90 percent of getting elected for Joe Biden is just showing up

A big question will be whether Harris will retain her position as VP on the Biden ticket.

Mike Smithson