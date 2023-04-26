The Tory voter suppression plan appears to be working

The final figures are in: just 63,279 people met last night's 5pm deadline to apply for new Voter ID.



That's a tiny 3% of the 2 MILLION people who lack the right ID to vote under the Govt's new rules.https://t.co/ZiuOOPVW9c — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) April 26, 2023

As I am sure most who follow this site will know that in the local elections a week on Thursday voters are going to be required to provide a form of photo ID like a passport or a driving license.

The problem was always going to be that there would be a significant proportion of the electorate who do not have the relevant documentation and a special scheme was set up to deal with this.

As can be seen from the Tweet above just 3% of those without the relevant forms of identity have actually applied under the new scheme and getting on for 2 million registered voters will be prevented from casting their ballots,

The thing to note here is that voter impersonation has simply not been an issue in Great Britain although there have been problems over many decades in Northern Ireland. At the last general election there was just one case which ended in prosecution.

Sunak needs to act but I doubt whether he will because it is believed that this will benefit the Tories.

Mike Smithson