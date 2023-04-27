The timing of the Coronation could be helpful to the Tories

A week today and there will just be a few hours to go before the polls close in this year’s local elections. The votes will in some places be counted on the night and in other places will be counted on the Friday.

In normal times if there was a terrible outcome for one of the main parties then that could be a big news story on the Saturday and possibly the serious Sundays. But that is not going to happen this year because a week on Saturday is of course the coronation of King Charles.

If the general election voting polls are in the right area then next week’s locals will be bad for the Tories. The less media coverage, I’d suggest, will be good for Sunak.

Mike Smithson