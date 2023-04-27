We could be heading for cross-over in Scotland

Wikipedia Scottish Westminster polling average chart

LAB heads to be top party there once again

By far the biggest loser when the SNP started to rise in the aftermath of the 2014 Indy referendum was Scottish Labour. This had been the traditional main party north of the border and indeed at the 2005 and 2010 elections came out with 41 of the 59 Westminster seats.

That all was swept away in the aftermath of the referendum and it is only now that we have started to see a Labour recovery.

The Wikipedia polling average chart has the SNP still ahead in Scotland but the trend is very clear and surely it cannot be long before Starmer’s party takes a lead there.

I don’t think that Scot LAB are in a position to revert to 2010 levels of support but it is easy to see how they could take maybe at least half of the Scottish seats.

Mike Smithson