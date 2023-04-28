Just 46% of GE2019 CON voters still support the party

It was last January that we last did an analysis like the one above on what YouGov is finding when it asks GE2019 Tory voters what they would do now.

What is interesting is that there has been almost no movement over the past four months. Sunak is still struggling with those who backed what was then Johnson’s party at the last election.

By contrast 68% of GE2019 LAB voters are still saying they back the party. All this is in spite of Sunak’s current leader ratings.

Only a minority of pollsters provide the data which make it possible to do this analysis.

Mike Smithson