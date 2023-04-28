Latest general election most seats betting

Smarkets

The value is still with LAB – just

We could be less than a year away from the general election and betting markets like the one above are going to get a lot of attention as we get closer.

The one thing that Sunak has is that he, and he alone, will decide the date, and no doubt he’ll be hoping for an uptick in the polls as we get closer.

A week today we will be chewing over local election results and this might or might not point to the Tories doing better than in the polls. The thing about the locals is that turnout is likely to be in the 30s less than half of what we see at general elections.

Mike Smithson