LAB’s Opinium voting lead over CON now 18% – up 4

And Starmer’s leader ratings a net 15% ahead

I tend to favour the surveys from the pollsters that have done at least one general election which is why Opinium gets more attention than those which started after GE2019.

These latest numbers are good for Labour and bad for the Tories.

We’ll get another view of public opinion from Thursday’s local elections.

Mike Smithson