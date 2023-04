Our local elections MRP of key council battlegrounds suggests Labour could be set to take control of Darlington, Plymouth, Swindon, and Worcester.



YouGov have done some analysis of the local elections which allows them to make the above predictions.

Ladbrokes have markets up on who will control the below councils after Thursday’s elections, if you can spot some value let me know in the comments.

